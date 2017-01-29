The Association of Metropolitan School Districts held its Legislative Preview on Jan. 6 to discuss issues affecting E-12 education in Minnesota this year. The meeting addressed the association’s legislative platform and identified key points that the legislature needs to address this session. The AMSD Board of Directors aims to address racial disparities, accelerating growth for students of color and underperforming student groups, closing the achievement gap, and ensuring equitable academic outcomes for all students. Legislators briefed on 2017 E-12 educational issues

A student’s success can be attributed to equitable and stable funding. Although Minnesota has made significant investments to education over the past two years, including an increase to the per-pupil formula and funding of kindergarten, its per-pupil formula has not kept in pace with inflation.

AMSD is calling for the governor and legislature to increase the basic formula allowance and local optional revenue by at least 2.5 percent per year and index them to inflation.

AMSD is also urging legislators to fund the Special Education Cross Subsidy. Columbia Heights Supt. Kathy Kelly said that she considers this to be one of the highest financial priorities this session.

“Because the federal and state governments are not fully funding their statutory obligations, [the Columbia Heights School] District currently has a cross subsidy of $4,812.505,” Kelly said. “This is a significant amount of this District’s General Fund Budget, affecting programs, staffing, student activities and ultimately a balanced budget. We urge all state legislators to fully fund the Special Education Cross Subsidy this session.”

AMSD is also aiming to increase special education funding to reduce the State share of the special education funding shortfall by 25 percent.

Property tax levies play a critical role in funding education programs and facilities. This can be problematic for school districts that serve children that come from lower income families and can lead to significant disparities among districts. AMSD is recommending to increase equalization of the operating referendum, debt service and local optional levies to reduce these disparities.

Columbia Heights School Board Chair John Larkin and Rep. Connie Bernardy (District 41A).

Addressing educational equity, AMSD is looking to close the achievement gap by increasing funding for English Learner Programs, expand incentives and programs to retain teachers, particularly teachers of color and in shortage areas, and invest in programs to help struggling students succeed.

Another aspect that is essential for success is to provide students with opportunities to be college ready graduates. AMSD is recommending to replace high school MCA exams with a college entrance exam to reduce standardized testing, as well as offering opportunities for students to take college preparatory classes to earn college credits while in high school.

Pre-kindergarten programs are playing an essential role in the public education system. AMSD is aiming to increase access to school-based, pre-K programs and fully fund all its components.

AMSD would also like to give more power to local school boards since they are in the best position to work with their students, staff, and community.

Recommendations include that the Legislature refrain from enacting any new unfunded mandates and allow school boards to establish its own school calendar.

They are also calling for an expansion to the innovation zone law which would allow districts to try new instructional models, personalize learning and increase collaboration with post-secondary institutions and businesses.

