< > Mike Maher poses with Medallion Hunt winnter Aaron during the 2017 Fridley Winterfest on Jan. 24. (Photo provided by the City of Fridley)

Fridley’s WinterFest at Commons Park on Jan. 21 featured horse-drawn wagon rides, youth hockey, sledding and a bonfire. Indoor activities included a kids dance, crafts, bingo and games. Participants also got the chance to win $100 in the annual Medallion Hunt.