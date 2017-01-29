﻿﻿Tri-Land sells Cub-anchored shopping center in Fridley

Florida-based Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm, announced its purchase of three Cub-anchored shopping center in the Twin Cities earlier this month.

Sterling bought the Fridley Market in Fridley, Oak Park Plaza in Blaine and the Burnsville Market in Burnsville, which have a combined size close to 390,000 square feet. The company bought the properties for nearly $53 million from Equity Group and Tri-Land Properties.

Property tenants in the Fridley Market include Teppenyaki Grill, Fridley Liquor, Duluth Trading Company and Caribou Coffee.

“We are pleased to be able to enter the Minneapolis market with the acquisition of three market-leading grocery-anchored shopping centers that should meet the daily needs of the communities they each serve. We are confident that our team can add value to each asset by exercising varying degrees of execution expertise,” said Brian Kosoy, managing principal, president and CEO of Sterling Organization in a statement.

The acquisition marks the real estate investment firm’s first venture in Minnesota. Sterling Organization currently owns several properties in the greater region — primarily concentrated in the Chicago area. With the purchase of the Minnesota properties, the firm’s gross leasable area in the upper Midwest now reaches nearly 2 million square feet.

Throughout the United States, the Florida-based firm and its principals own approximately 9 million square feet of real estate property approaching $2 billion in value.

“The only thing changing is ownership,” said Fridley Community Development Director Scott Hickok, “The plan unit development will still stay intact.”

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]