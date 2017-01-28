Small business training program for women

After years of working for companies in marketing and business development, Brenda Rhodes, founder of Brenda Rhodes LLC, is launching a small business training program specifically for women. As a new female entrepreneur herself, the goal of Brenda Rhodes LLC is to grow her business and “share the wealth.” Since the business start-up process can be intimidating for everyone, Rhodes designed this course to help women negotiate the road to successful business ownership.

The course will take place in three day cycles throughout the year. These classes offer information, tools and resources for women to navigate the start-up process and launch ad grow their businesses based upon ethically applied management principles.

Dates for the first three days are Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, and 18 and will take place at Maranatha Christian Academy, 9201 75th Avenue N,

Brooklyn Park.



Additional information about the classes can be found at https://small-business.eventbrite.com.



For more information, contact Brenda Rhodes at 612-223-5401 or [email protected]