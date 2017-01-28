Police reports from Mounds View from Jan. 13-17

Theft, burglary
• Fraud was reported Jan. 14 on the 2600 block of Lake Court Drive.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 16 on the 2400 block of County Road I.
• A garage burglary was reported Jan. 17 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.
Driving under the influence
• A female driver was arrested for driving while under the influence Jan. 13 on the intersection of County Road H2 and Long Lake Road.
Criminal property damage
• Grafitti was reported Jan. 14 on the 7600 block of Woodlawn Drive.
• An attempted burglary and damage to door was reported Jan. 17 on the 2000 block of Hillview Road.
— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers