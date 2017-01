< > Dan Buschow and plenty of others took advantage of the January weather up in the 40-degrees. (Photo by Sam Herder - ABC Newspapers)

Mother Nature has been good to Minnesota recently. So much so that area golfers were able to work on their swings outdoors in the middle of January. Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids opened its driving range on Jan. 19, the earliest the course has ever opened in a year. Snow was cleared from the tee area, allowing 18 golfers to practice at a time.