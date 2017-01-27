School Board – Fridley Independent School District 14

School Board Business Meeting Minutes

December 20, 2016

This is a summary of minutes of the Fridley School Board Business Meeting that took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, in the Fridley City Council Chambers. The full text is available for public inspection on our website www.fridlev.kl2.mn.us and in the office of the Superintendent, Fridley School District, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, Minnesota.

The following actions were taken:

1. The Meeting was Called to Order

Chris Riddle called the Business Meeting of the Fridley School Board to order at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in the Fridley City Council Chambers. Present: Mary Kay Delvo, Marcia Lindblad, Donna Prewedo, Chris Riddle, Kim Sampson, and Carol Thornton. Absent: None

2. The Agenda was Approved

Motion by Lindblad, seconded by Sampson, to approve the agenda for December 20, 2016. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 6-0.

3. Motion: Tax Levy Final Certification

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo to approve a school levy of $9,707,469.54 for 2016 payable 2017 taxes. Motion carried 6-0.

4. RESOLUTION: Approving Property Tax Abatement for Parking Lot Construction

Projects

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Lindblad to approve Property Tax Abatement for Parking Lot Construction Projects. Upon roll being called, Delvo, Lindblad, Prewedo, Riddle, Sampson, and Thornton voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 6-0.

5. RESOLUTION: Providing for the sale of general obligation school building bonds series

2017A

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Lindblad, to approve the resolution providing for the sale of General Obligation School Building Bonds Series 2017A. Upon roll being called, Delvo, Lindblad, Prewedo, Riddle, Sampson, and Thornton voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 6-0.

6. Motion: Approval to Accept FMS Project Bid

Motion by Delvo, seconded by Prewedo to accept FMS Project Bid. Motion carried 6-0.

7. Motion: Approval of 2017-18 High School Registration Handbook

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo, to approve the Fridley High School Registration Handbook for 2017-18. Motion carried 6-0.

8. RESOLUTION: Accepting Gifts

WHEREAS, School Board Policy 706 establishes guidelines for the acceptance of gifts to the District; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 465.03 states the School Board may accept a gift, grant, or devise of real or personal property only by the adoption of a resolution approved by two-thirds of its members;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Fridley Public Schools accepts with appreciation the following gifts received by the School District:

Motion by Delvo, seconded by Prewedo, to accept the gifts and thank the donors for their contributions. Upon roll being called, Delvo, Lindblad, Prewedo, Riddle, Sampson, and Thornton voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 6-0.

9. RESOLUTION: Joint Powers Agreement for North Suburban Post-Secondary Success Consortium

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo, to approve the Joint Powers Agreement for North Suburban Post-Secondary Success Consortium. Motion carried 6-0.

10. Motion: Second Reading and Adoption of Policies:

a. Policy 413 Harassment and Violence

b. Policy 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination

c. Policy 535 Service Animal in the Schools

d. Policy 901 Community Education

e. Policy 902 Use of School District Facilities

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Lindblad, to accept the Second Reading and Adoption of Policies 413, 522, 535, 901, and 902. Motion carried 6-0.

11. Consent Agenda Routine Action Items

Motion by Lindblad, seconded by Delvo to approve the consent agenda of routine action items including minutes of the regular School Board meeting and work session held on November 15, 2016, monthly financial reports; new contracts, amendments, leaves of absence, terminations, resignations and retirements; and MOU for paraprofessional breaks 2016-17. Motion carried 6-0.

12. The Meeting was Adjourned

Motion by Prewedo, seconded by Lindblad, to adjourn at 8:41 p.m. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none voted against, none abstained. Motion carried 6-0.

Chris Riddle, Chair

Kim Sampson, Clerk

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

January 27, 2017

