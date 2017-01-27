Police reports from New Brighton Jan. 8-14

Theft, burglary
• A radio head was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 500 block of Old Highway 8 SW.
• Packages were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 11 on the 1900 block of Inca Lane.
• A 2007 Jeep Liberty was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 2200 block of Silver Lane.
Driving while intoxicated
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 9 on Silver Lake Road and Innsbruck Drive.
Criminal property damage
• A hit and run was reported Jan. 8 on the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.
• A vehicle caused damage to a residential landscape and two signs Jan. 11 on the 1400 block of Rosewood Court.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers