Police reports from New Brighton Jan. 8-14

Theft, burglary

• A radio head was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 500 block of Old Highway 8 SW.

• Packages were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 11 on the 1900 block of Inca Lane.

• A 2007 Jeep Liberty was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 2200 block of Silver Lane.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 9 on Silver Lake Road and Innsbruck Drive.

Criminal property damage

• A hit and run was reported Jan. 8 on the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.

• A vehicle caused damage to a residential landscape and two signs Jan. 11 on the 1400 block of Rosewood Court.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers