Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF AUCTION

TO THE PERSONS NAMED BELOW AND TO ALL OTHERS IT MAY CONCERN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that you and each of you has not paid the amount due pursuant to your

Rental Agreement by the date you were notified. Therefore, your property will soon be sold.

Public auction will be held on February 13 AT 6:00PM at ALL AMERICAN SELF STORAGE,

670 Pelham Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55114.

Auction is to be done by A2C Auctions, CRYSTAL, MN 55428. License No. 2713030.

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

January 27, February 3, 2017

646125

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/01/646125-1.pdf