Notice of Public Hearings – RICE CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING on

Urban Stormwater Remediation Cost-Share Requests from

Cities of Circle Pines, Fridley, Hugo, Mahtomedi, and Roseville

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at its regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the Shoreview City Council Chambers, 4600 North Victoria Street, Shoreview, Minnesota, the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers will receive public comment under Minnesota Statutes 103B.251 on the ordering of one or more of the following projects: City of Circle Pines Golden Lake Iron Enhanced Sand Filter ($50,000 to build a pump-controlled iron enhanced sand filter to treat storm runoff to Golden Lake), City of Fridley Civic Complex Redevelopment Project ($360,000 to implement advanced Stormwater treatment techniques at the proposed new city hall complex), City of Fridley Moore Lake Bioretention Basin Rehabilitation ($50,000 to convert a defunct 1980s-era sand filter into a functional iron enhanced sand filter), City of Hugo County Road 8 Stormwater Reuse ($63,000 to install a stormwater reuse irrigation system), City of Mahtomedi Edgecumbe Drive Storm Drainage Improvements ($50,000 to provide flood relief and stormwater treatment to the Edgecumbe Drive neighborhood), City of Mahtomedi Glendale Park BMP ($50,000to provide flood relief and stormwater treatment in the Glendale Park neighborhood), and City of Roseville Gluek Lane Underground Storage ($50,000 to construct a large underground flood storage system in the Gluek Lane neighborhood). The RCWD may select all, some or none of the applications for full or partial funding. The RCWDs total share of cost for selected projects will not exceed $265,000 and would be funded by general tax levy on real property within the watershed. The cost-share requests can be reviewed at www.ricecreek.org or at the District office, 4325 Pheasant Ridge Dr., #611, Blaine, MN 55449-4539. 763-398-3070

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

January 27, 2017

643224