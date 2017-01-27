Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Traffic Commission has determined a Public Hearing will be held to:

Designate ONE HOUR PARKING, 7:00 AM TO 9:00 PM on the south side of 40th Avenue adjacent to 332 40th Avenue NE

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2017, at 5:30 P.M. in the City Council Chambers located at 590 40th Avenue N.E. Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest therein will be given an opportunity to be heard.

The City of Columbia Heights does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its services, programs, or activities. Upon request, accommodation will be provided to allow individuals with disabilities to participate in all City of Columbia Heights services, programs and activities. Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request when the request is made at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the City Council Secretary at 763-706-3611 to make arrangements. (TDD 763-706-3692 for deaf only)

CITY OF COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

WALTER FEHST, CITY MANAGER

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

January 27, 2017

645849