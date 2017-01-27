Law enforcement in Ramsey County honored for traffic safety efforts

Department of Public Safety award recognizes toward zero deaths enforcement grant partners

The Department of Public Safety is recognizing law enforcement agencies in Ramsey County with the Toward Zero Deaths Commissioner’s Award for their outstanding enforcement and education efforts during 2016.

DPS Commissioner Mona Dohman and the Office of Traffic Safety will honor the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and its nine partner agencies during a recognition luncheon this summer.

The Commissioner’s Award highlights the exceptional partnership of municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies working together on a highly visible, well-publicized traffic safety enforcement program funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the TZD Enforcement Grant, and it collaborates with the following agencies:

– Mounds View Police Department

– New Brighton Police Department

– Maplewood Police Department

– Minnesota State Patrol

– North St. Paul Police Department

– Roseville Police Department

– St. Anthony Police Department

– St. Paul Police Department

– White Bear Lake Police Department

“When multiple agencies work together on traffic safety, it creates life-saving results for Minnesotans,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman. “The agencies receiving the Commissioner’s Award are helping influence the decisions of people through personal outreach and enforcement. It’s an honor to recognize their efforts and thank them for helping influence safe driving behaviors in Ramsey County.”

The enforcement grant agencies in Ramsey County demonstrate that improving safety on Minnesota roads takes face-to-face outreach and enforcement to influence behaviors. Their efforts included pedestrian safety enforcement, distributing treat coupons to children they see wearing safety helmets while on a bike, scooter, skateboard or in-line skates, coordinated extra enforcement and reporting follow-up, high-visibility DWI enforcement on specific roads, and billboard messaging on safe driving behavior. Their work focused on all traffic safety issues with an emphasis on impaired driving, occupant protection (seat belts and child seats), speed and distracted driving.

Grant-funded agencies are nominated for the Commissioner’s Award based on several criteria, including:

– Continuous coordinated enforcement efforts throughout the year on behaviors that can impact Minnesotans in tragic ways – no seat belt use, distracted driving, drunk driving and speeding.

– Community awareness and educational activities such as child passenger safety clinics and traffic safety education.

– Timely and accurate reporting of extra enforcement campaign results.

DPS comprises 11 divisions where 2,100 employees operate programs in the areas of law enforcement, crime victim assistance, traffic safety, alcohol and gambling, emergency communications, fire safety, pipeline safety, driver licensing, vehicle registration and emergency management. DPS activity is anchored by three core principles: education, enforcement and prevention.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety designs, implements and coordinates federally funded traffic safety enforcement and education programs to improve driver behaviors and reduce the deaths and serious injuries that occur on Minnesota roads. The traffic safety office also administers state funds for the motorcycle safety program and for the child seats for needy families program.

The Office of Traffic Safety is an anchoring partner of the state’s Toward Zero Deaths — TZD — traffic safety program. A primary vision of the TZD program is to create a safe driving culture in Minnesota in which motorists support a goal of zero road fatalities by practicing and promoting safe and smart driving behavior.

TZD focuses on the application of four strategic areas to reduce crashes – education, enforcement, engineering, and emergency medical and trauma response.