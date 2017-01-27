Get ready for the Fire and Ice Plunge

Costumes are encouraged at the Columbia Heights Fire and Ice Plunge. Pictured, a group representing Kim Nybo State Farm Insurance took the plunge in 2016. (Sun Focus file photo)

All proceeds go to SACA to help feed families in the community

There’s never been a better reason to jump into an icy lake on a freezing day.Many brave residents are taking the plunge at the third annual Columbia Heights Fire and Ice Plunge this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Silver Lake Swimming Beach in Columbia Heights.

For a donation or sponsorship of at least $40, participants can jump into the freezing lake. The proceeds benefit Southern Anoka Community Assistance food shelf, a nonprofit that serves Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop and Spring Lake Park. After taking the plunge, participants can rush over to the heated changing tent to warm up.

Last year, over $10,000 was raised, which is equivalent to about 80,000 pounds of food, SACA Manager Dave Rudolph said. Nearly 150 people jumped to support the local food shelf.

With the $40 jump cost, SACA can purchase 320 to 350 pounds of food, which is enough to feed a family of four for a month. Event organizers Tony Rendle and Mike Pyka speak to attendees at the start of the Fire and Ice Plunge in 2016. (Sun Focus file photo)

Rudolph said the participants are encouraged to get others to sponsor their jump.

“That really increases our fundraising ability for the event,” he said.

Costumes and creativity are strongly encouraged, as cash prizes are awarded to the best. There are $500 in cash prizes, with half awarded to the best costume, as well as half for the most creative jump.

Northeast Bank has also donated a $500 scholarship that will be awarded to the school with the most jumpers.

For the residents that are just coming to watch, there will be a heated tent featuring beer and cider from local breweries, as well as plenty of hot cocoa, hot cider and lunch from food truck Chicks With Wheels.

“Either way, if you’re jumping or just coming out to watch friends, family, or co-workers, you’re participating that way,” Rudolph said. “It’s a great community event. We want people to come out and have a really good time.”

Take the plunge begins at noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Silver Lake Swimming Beach in Columbia Heights.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]