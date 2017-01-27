Fridley recreation supervisor honored by MN Recreation and Park Association

Fridley recreation supervisor Margo Numedahl recently received the 2016 Dorothea Nelson Award from the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association. Numedahl was once a youth participant in Fridley Recreation programs — today, she leads and develops them. Fridley Recreation Supervisor Margo Numedahl received the 2016 Dorothea Nelson Award from the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association. (Photo provided by the City of Fridley)

The Minnesota Recreation and Park Association presents the Dorothea Nelson Award each year to a female with 10-plus years of professional experience in recreation programming. Honorees are nominated and selected based on outstanding services to the parks and recreation field and to the MRPA. Margo was nominated by Fridley Parks and Recreation Director Jack Kirk.

“Margo has demonstrated a dedication to the field of parks and recreation that has made our community a better place to live, work, and visit,” says Jack Kirk. “She is great to work with because of her positive attitude and ability to make things happen.”

Numedahl joined the Fridley recreation staff in September 2003. She supervises the elementary-age after school programs, preschool activities, the summer playground program, youth field trips, special events and Fridley’s unique summer day-camp program called Summer ROCKS.

In addition to her contributions to the Fridley community, Numedahl is also an active member in the MRPA including serving in several leadership and planning positions.

Her list of accomplishments throughout the past 13 years with Fridley is extensive. Many of her favorite highlights involve partnering with local schools to provide safe, fun and affordable options for after school and school release days. She also enjoys organizing community festivals.

Each year, Numedahl adds new ideas and classes to keep up with current trends, making Fridley’s recreation program one of the strongest in the Twin Cities.

Numedahl was recognized at a Minnesota Recreation and Park Association award ceremony on Jan. 10, 2017.

