Columbia Heights holds off Fridley

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Wendell Matthews scored a game-high 24 points as Columbia Heights downed Fridley in their boys basketball showdown.



Matthews, the second leading scorer on the team, hit a season high for points that night. The junior forward came into the Friday, Jan. 20 game off of a nine-point performance against Holy Angels on Tuesday, Jan. 17.



Columbia Heights (10-5) took control in the second half against Holy Angels and went on to win 79-61. The Hylanders had 26 points form Deaundra Roberson and 21 from Quentin Hardrict.



It didn’t go that way against Fridley (10-6). Roberson mustered six points while Hardrict put up 18. Matthews made up the difference as the Hylanders beat their neighboring rival 81-72.



Columbia Heights built a 35-25 lead by halftime, but the Tigers inched back in the game with a 47-46 second half. Nate Soto led the Tigers with 20 points, and Evan Nelsen added 17. Tenzin Sopa and Tirik Reeves each had 12. Jerome Cunningham chipped in seven.



The Hylanders had additional help offensively with Christian Kelly and Jarvis Wright both hitting double figures at 13 and 11 points respectively. Kadeem Thomas added seven points.



Columbia Heights won its third game in a row and will look to keep the momentum going this week. The Hylanders host Concordia Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. and then take on East Ridge on Saturday at 3 p.m. in neutral site game at Trinity School in Eagan. The Hylanders then visit St. Croix Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 31.



Fridley saw its three-game winning streak come to an end in the loss to the Hylanders. It didn’t get any easier for the Tigers when they hosted DeLaSalle on Tuesday after press deadlines.



The Tigers host Holy Angels next on Friday at 6 p.m. before another key home Tri-Metro matchup against Brooklyn Center on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Tigers beat Hylanders



Fridley’s girls basketball team iced Columbia Heights’ offense for a half and won 58-46 on Friday, Jan. 20.



The Tigers allowed 18 first-half points by the Hylanders in building a 36-18 lead by the break. Columbia Heights whittled the lead, outscoring the Tigers 28-22 in the second half, but couldn’t make it all the way back.



Emily Sheet’s game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Hylanders didn’t make up the difference either. No other Hylanders player reached double figures for points. Destiny Vaughan had the second-highest total with seven, and Paisha Scott had five.



Olivia Hawkins led the Tigers with 17 points, and Tyliah Frazier added 15. Britney Smith posted 10 points, and Patience Williams chipped in seven.

Fridley (8-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory while the Hylanders (4-8) dropped their third straight. The Hylanders had a chance to get back on track with a game against Visitation on Tuesday after press deadlines.



Columbia Heights visits Concordia Academy next on Friday and then hosts St. Croix Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.



Fridley visited DeLaSalle on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after press deadlines. The Tigers will host Holy Angels on Friday at 5:45 p.m. and then visit Brooklyn Center on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.