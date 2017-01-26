Ramsey County Board appoints Jack G. Serier as sheriff

Jack G. Serier was appointed as the 22nd Ramsey County Sheriff by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners with a unanimous 7-0 vote on Jan. 10. Serier was sworn into office by Second Judicial District Chief John H. Guthmann. New Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier was sworn in by Second Judicial District Chief John Gathmann. (Photo courtesy of Ramsey County)

Serier will serve the two years remaining in the four-year term of Sheriff Matt Bostrom who retired from the office early this year after 32 years in law enforcement. Bostrom was elected Sheriff in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

By state law and Ramsey County Charter, a vacancy of the Office of Sheriff must be filled by county board appointment. Board Chair Victoria Reinhardt led public meetings of the board of commissioners on Dec. 20 and 27 and Jan. 3 to determine the appointment.

“Throughout this process, commissioners stressed that continuing the advancement of public safety for our residents, businesses and visitors over the next two years is the top priority,” said Reinhardt. “Jack Serier earned our unanimous support by assuring commissioners that he would build on the office’s widely-supported approach and continue to strengthen connections between the Sheriff’s Office and all of our diverse communities.” Jack Serier signs the Oath of Office as Ramsey County Sheriff. (Photo courtesy of Ramsey County)

Before his appointment to Ramsey County Sheriff, Serier served for two years as Chief Deputy, which is second-in-command, of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. He has also served in the office’s command staff as Undersheriff of the Public Safety Services Division from 2012 to 2015, as well as an inspector in policy development and manager of the Water Patrol, Dive Team, and Canine Unit from 2011 to 2012.

Sheriff Serier has worked in law enforcement since 1990 and spent much of his career with the Saint Paul Police Department. He is also a public safety educator and community volunteer. He teaches at Saint Mary’s University as an assistant professor, an adjunct faculty at the University of Saint Thomas, and as an instructor for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s management program. Serier is also on the board of directors of Crime Stoppers of Minnesota and Northeast Youth and Family Services.

“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted to lead the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office – Minnesota’s first law enforcement agency,” said Serier. “I am grateful to the board of commissioners for their confidence in me and commitment to our shared vision to advance public safety in our communities.”