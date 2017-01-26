Police reports from New Brighton Dec. 28 – Jan. 7

• New Brighton •

Theft, burglary

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 28 on the 1100 block of Rose Lane.

• A lock on a shed was reported stolen Jan. 1 on the 1000 block of Long Lake Road.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 2 on the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 4 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A pair of boots and a purse were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 5 on the 300 block of Old Highway 8 SW.

• A burglary was reported Jan. 4 on the 800 block of 3rd Street SW.

• A Dell laptop computer was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 6 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 1 on Silver Lake Road and Mississippi Street.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 7 on W. County Road H and Brighton Lane.

Criminal property damage

• A mailbox was reported damaged Jan. 4 on Peck Woods Drive and Pecks Woods Turn.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers