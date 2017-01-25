Police reports from Mounds View from Jan. 4-11

• Mounds View •

Theft, burglary

• Theft of fuel was reported Jan. 4 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 5 on the 7700 block of Groveland Road.

• Theft was reported Jan. 6 on the 2300 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Theft of fuel was reported Jan. 6 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• A bank card was reported stolen Jan. 8 on the 1000 block of Montclair Avenue.

• Theft of fuel was reported Jan. 9 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• Financial fraud was reported Jan. 10 on the 7300 block of Parkview Drive.

• Check fraud was reported Jan. 11 on the 2200 block of Cheshire Circle.

• A license plate was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 5400 block of Jackson Drive.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers