Columbia Heights police chief recognized for mental health efforts

The complexity of law enforcement responses to people with mental illnesses has become an issue of national concern. As first responders to emergency situations, law enforcement officers must handle often time-consuming and difficult-to-resolve situations, which can at times, result in tragic death or injury.

As the importance of understanding mental health issues is becoming more apparent, Columbia Heights Police Chief Scott Nadeau puts in the effort to ensure that his police department can correctly handle and de-escalate urgent mental health emergencies. It’s the understanding of the person and the situation that can allow officers to provide vital support and help to those in need. Chief Scott Nadeau and Sheriff James Stuart were recipients for the Mental Wellness Campaign’s Healthy Body, Healthy Mind 2016 award. Board members Cynthia Blesi, Donna McDonald, and Christine Harnack presented the awards to the law enforcement leaders at their annual meeting. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Both Nadeau and Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart were recipients of the Healthy Body, Healthy Mind award by the Mental Wellness Campaign for Anoka County because of their efforts in elevating mental health issues in law enforcement.

The Mental Wellness Campaign for Anoka County is a nonprofit organization that seeks to erase the stigma of mental illness. Through community outreach, the campaign promotes public awareness and understanding and acceptance of mental health care. It encourages the philosophy that “mental health is as important as physical health.”

Value in CIT training

Nadeau started his career in Brooklyn Center and became one of the few officers who was trained in the Crisis Intervention Technique program.

Shortly after becoming certified in CIT, Nadeau learned the training’s value through an experience with an individual who was attempting suicide. Nadeau was the sergeant on the scene of a man who was acting erratically and was exhibiting behaviors that, if handled incorrectly, could be dangerous to himself, as well as Nadeau and his team.

“Because I had just been through that CIT training, I quickly understood that he was having a mental crisis,” Nadeau said. “The training allowed me to really have the ability to de-escalate the situation and ultimately, we were able to resolve it through talking him down and then getting him the help that he needed. Had I not had that training, the situation could have had a very different outcome.”

The program is a model for community policing that brings together law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency departments and individuals with mental illnesses and their families to improve responses to people in crisis. Through scenario-based training, personal interaction with people who have experienced mental health crises and informative lessons, officers can better understand certain situations and potential emergencies that may happen while on the job.

Nadeau said that it’s important that all Columbia Heights officers have the skills and abilities to de-escalate these types of situations, so the police department has made the commitment to sending all officers through a five-day training course.

“They not only will have the advanced understanding of knowing how to de-escalate the situation, but also how to problem solve with people who suffer from a persistent mental illness who are frequently in crises, so we can try and secure better outcomes for them,” Nadeau said.

Since Nadeau has made this a priority goal, all Columbia Heights officers are scheduled to complete the training by the end of this year. Mental Wellness Campaign Board Member Cynthia Blesi presented the Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Award to Chief Scott Nadeau. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

This training can be expensive and difficult to coordinate schedules among officers. Nadeau credits the Columbia Heights community for being supportive.

“Our community knows that our officers need this type of training, so that has really allowed us to accelerate the pace that we are having this training,” he said.

Understanding the issue

There are individuals that officers encounter, time and time again. Oftentimes, these are the individuals who are in need of more support. Years ago, if there were grounds to make an arrest, the individual would have been locked up, or in other situations, issued a citation or sent to a hospital, with no additional support efforts made.

“Our officers today understand that we have a lot of tools in our toolbox,” Nadeau said. He said officers can connect individuals with resources like adult protection, social services and courts to mandate a form of treatment, or simply family members who can be of assistance.

“By really looking at mental health differently, I think our officers have been able to be much more successful in being able to problem solve in a way that is more beneficial to the person that was in crisis, but also in a resource standpoint and more effectively take care of the problem,” Nadeau said. “We don’t have to keep going back time after time. It certainly allows us the ability to focus on other things in a way that is more proactive.”

Community connection

Nadeau has been a board member at the Lee Carlson Center for Mental Health and Well-being in Fridley for three years. Columbia Heights officers often visit the Lee Carlson Center to interact with community members.

“We like to send officers to the Lee Carlson Center to help build relationships. We want those who suffer with mental health to not be afraid of police, we want them to see us as a partner in the community,” Nadeau said.

The department is known for their community outreach efforts. Nadeau said that it’s important for officers to attend community and charitable events to help build bridges.

Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

Nadeau is honored to be a recipient of the annual Healthy Body, Healthy Mind award. As a leader of a police department that is helping to improve the outcomes for some of the most vulnerable populations, Nadeau and the department are improving their ability to help the community in the most effective way.

“I think it shows that we are on the right track. It shows that community policing and working with the community in concert with all of our different strategic partners have positive outcomes for everybody,” Nadeau said. “It’s really validating that [the Mental Wellness Campaign] thought of our police department as being worthy of that kind of recognition.”

