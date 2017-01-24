The North Metro Community Home and Garden Show is hosting a contest to determine who has the ugliest room in the North Metro. The winner will receive $1,000 that they can put toward sprucing up their place.



Residents in Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley, and Mounds View are invited to submit one photo and a brief description of why they should win the prize of $1,000 VISA gift card.

The contest is held in conjunction with the North Metro Home and Garden Show that will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Sports Center’s Sport Expo Center, located at 1740 105th Ave. NE, Blaine. Residents are invited to enjoy a day of exhibitor booths, informative seminars, participate in door prize drawings, and treasure hunt for a change to win $100. There will also be an activity center for kids with crafts and face painting.



Attendees of the North Metro Home and Garden Show will vote to determine the winner of the Ugliest Room contest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m. that day and must be present to win.



For complete rules and details, visit https://northmetrohomeandgarden.com/features/ugliest-room-contest.