Stillwater ice castle

An ice castle next to the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater opened to the public earlier this month and is scheduled to remain open through February, weather permitting. In recent years, Utah-based Ice Castles LLC had built its Minnesota castle in Eden Prairie or at the Mall of America. Pictured are members of the first- and second-grade classes from Marine Elementary School on a field trip Jan. 13. Ice castle hours are 3-9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3-10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Online tickets range from $9.95 to $12.95 for general admission and from $6.95 to $8.95 for children ages 4-11. Online ticket holders must select arrival windows for their visits. Prices are higher for standby tickets at the door, if available. Info: icecastles.com/stillwater. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)