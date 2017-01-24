Police reports from Fridley Jan. 5-11

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• A phone was reported stolen Jan. 5 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 5 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Counterfeit money was reported Jan. 5 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 7 on the 600 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Cash was reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 7 on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Jan. 7 on the 100 block of Charles Street NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 7 on the 1000 block of South Circle NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 7 on the 600 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 7 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 8 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 9 on the 1300 block of 76th Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 9 on the 8100 block of University Avenue NE.

• A credit card fraud was reported Jan. 9 on the 1000 block of South Circle NE.

• A gift card was reported stolen Jan. 9 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 9 on the 500 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 9 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A check fraud was reported Jan. 10 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Jan. 10 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Counterfeit money was reported Jan. 11 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A license plate was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 7600 block of Main Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 11 on the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 7 on the 12500 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Jan. 8 on the 7400 block of University Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Property damage was reported Jan. 5 on the 5700 block of University Avenue NE.

• A road rage incident, which ended with a crash, was reported Jan. 5 on 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported Jan. 5 on the Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported Jan. 10 on the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers