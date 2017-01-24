Fridley Council approves 2040 water supply plan draft

The Fridley City Council approved the 2040 water supply plan draft during the Jan. 9 meeting.

This plan is the first component to the City’s updated 2040 comprehensive plan, which includes an evaluation of our drinking water System, projections for demand, and conservation and planning practices.

The plan was previously presented to the Fridley Planning Commission and Fridley Environmental Quality and Energy Commission, who have provided feedback, which has been incorporated into the updated draft.

Supply system and evaluation

The city’s ground water supply comes from 13 wells and consumption has been reduced by roughly half since the late 1980s.

“This is due to the use of low-flow fixtures, industrial optimization and reductions including reduced use of cooling water as a one time use,” said Fridley Public Works Director James Kosluchar.

Inclining block rates with rate increases, the New Brighton interconnect augment supply and various other conservation efforts have also led to reduced consumption.

Water source

“Our plans are to continue the use of this water source, treatment and distribution system,” said Kosluchar. “It meets our future demands with a 12.5 percent population increase projected by the Met Council for 2040.”

Fridley is also planning to reactivate the New Brighton interconnect when their new treatment is in place, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

“That will provide additional capacity and resiliency with our system,” Kosluchar added.

Water distribution

Fridley is aiming to replace or line 50 percent of the city’s water main by the time it is roughly 100 years old in 2050. To make this possible, the city is making annual progress through the Capital Investment Program. This includes hydrant replacement and reconditioning.

Additionally, the city is going to reduce their reliance on metering cards for 70 percent of residential customers and 30 percent on AMR meters.

“That will be changing soon,” said Kosluchar. “We have started into I think the sixth week of our AMR meter change-out for residential and we should finish it by the end of this year.”

Water demand

From a demand standpoint, Fridley’s consumption is below 75 gallons per capita per day. In 2015 it was 62.4 gallons capita per day.

“We have seen about a 10 percent consumption drop in the last three years,” said Kosluchar.

Increasing rates are due to lower demand to support the utility, which has numerous fixed costs that can’t be diminished through lower production.

“The good thing about the reduction in consumption is that it provides a measure of aquifer sustainability,” said Kosluchar. “By using less we are keeping our source in better shape.”

Emergency procedures

Fridley’s water emergency plan includes demand reduction strategies and communication plans that are used in times of drought or excess usage.

“The main trigger for us locally is when 80 percent of available daily production is reached,” said Kosluchar. “Another trigger is if the Governor were to declare a water emergency of some sort.”

Water conservation

The Met Council and the DNR would like to see communities achieve, within the next ten years, the amount of unaccounted water to be less than 10 percent. Unaccounted water is the difference between what the city pumps out of it’s wells and what is metered.

Agencies would also like to see residential per capita demand less than 75 gallons per day, decreasing per capita demand and decreasing peak demands including a peak factor of less than 2,6. The peak factor is that maximum daily demand over the average.

“We meet all of these criteria right now,” said Kosluchar. “Our peak factor is actually below 2 for the last two years, which is extremely low.”

The planning commission would like to look into ordinances and zoning efforts that could provide additional protection of water source during the 10-year plan term.

The Fridley Environmental Quality and Energy Commission prioritizes conservation and demand reduction measures they desire, which include:

• Irrigation restrictions

• Water audits

• Appliance retrofits

• Meter retrofit, resting and repair

• Landscaping best practices

• Conservation rates

“Many of these we include but we don’t include irrigation restrictions right out of the gate,” said Kosluchar.

The water conservation program that Fridley is proposing includes metering connections and maintenance, reducing unaccounted water, conservation water rates, outdoor water use regulation when necessary and implement education and information programs.

Next steps

The water supply plan draft will be sent to the DNR, the Met Council, watershed organizations, and adjacent cities for comment.

