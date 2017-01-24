Focus Region Calendar of Events

Friday, Jan. 27

Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m. at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley.

All you can eat fish, baked potato, cole slaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Guinness World Records, 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

How many pencils can you stack? Are you able to jump rope on one foot? Test your skills against Guinness World Record holders. For grades K-5. No registration required.

Spaghetti dinner and book fair, 4-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights.

All you can eat spaghetti dinner, $10.00 adults, $8.00 seniors, $6.00 students. To go meals are available. The Scholastic Book Fair will be in the school auditorium and will last from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. Call or check the website for hours.

Contact at 763-788-9065 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Fridley Police Explorers Pasta Dinner, 3-7 p.m. at Marino’s/American Legion, 7365 Central Ave NE, Fridley

Join the Fridley Police Explorers for a past dinner fundraiser. The mission of the Fridley Police Explorers program is to introduce young adults to the field of law enforcement and instill core values such as honor, duty, sacrifice and valor. Explorers are taught a variety of skills and trained to handle various scenarios relating to law enforcement. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door.

Info: 763-572-3629.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Preschool to Grade 8 Open House/Preschool and Kindergarten Welcome Night, 5-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Tour the school, meet the teachers and principal, nurse available for questions regarding immunizations. Tuition assistance available. All are welcome.

For more information, call 763-788-9065 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

Red Cross blood drive, 12-6 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights.

The Red Cross is in critical need of donors following several rounds of severe winter weather resulting in cancellations of over 300 blood drives. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Monday, Feb. 6

Mounds View Sons of Norway annual game night, 7 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View.

Mounds View Sons of Norway is hosting their annual game night. Games include bingo, with prizes, as well as other board games and card games. Feel free to bring games of your own. All ages welcome.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Free Dollars into Sense class, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Anoka County Human Services Center, 1201 89th Ave, Blaine.

Anoka County presents a free class that will teach how to track expenses, put together a spending plan, goal setting, credit, and where to get additional help and resources. To register, call University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County at 763-755-1280. Register at least three days prior to attend.

Friday, February 10

IC Music Ministry “Cabaret Dinner Theatre,” 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Enjoy a buffet dinner followed by a music and variety show featuring songs and skits from “Around the World.” Reserved seat tickets are required. For tickets or information, call 763-788-9062 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

This event will also take place on Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21

11th Annual Columbia Heights Sister Cities International youth art exhibition, 7 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Come enjoy a night of musical performances and artwork from local students. There will be open mic performances, an art exhibit, local judging, and treats. Winners will be announced at the exhibition. This community event is open to the public. For more information, contact the Rec. Dept. at 763-706-3733.

Hands only CPR training, 6 p.m. in the Cedar Room at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View.

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting a hands only CPR training class. Sign up with Officer Kirsten Heineman via phone or email at [email protected] or 763-717-4064 and give your name and phone number.

Coffee with a Cop, 6:30-8 p.m. at Community Grounds, 560 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of your local police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe.