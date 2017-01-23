Scene & Heard: Predicting Oscar

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the 2017 Oscar nominees on Tuesday morning – live on Good Morning America, for those of you able (and willing to suffer through a talk show) to watch them live.
But before that happens, I figured I’d channel my inner Miss Cleo and predict the nominees for some of the “marquee” categories.
Best Picture
Up to 10 films can be nominated for this category, but I’m not sure we’ll reach that number – 8 or 9 is more likely, with three locks and 7-10 others vying for up to 7 spots.
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- Manchester by the Sea
- Arrival
- Hell or High Water
- Lion
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
Other contenders that could sneak in: Loving, 20th Century Women, Sully, Nocturnal Animals, Fences
Best Actress
Five spots are up for grabs, and after the Golden Globes, I think three are locks with three other vying for the final two spots.
- Emma Stone – La La Land
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle
- Natalie Portman – Jackie
- Ruth Negga – Loving
- Amy Adams – Arrival
The other contender: Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins – don’t be surprised if Meryl gets nominated for being Meryl and knocking out a more deserving performance.
Best Actor
Again five spots, with most of them again already decided – probably four – and one or two standing on the outside battling for the final spot.
- Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington – Fences
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Others in contention: Joel Edgerton, Loving; Andrew Garfield, Silence. If Edgerton gets in, it will be at the expense of Mortensen. Garfield’s Silence performance would simply replace his Hacksaw Ridge performance.
Best Director
This is basically Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins versus the field here.
- Damien Chazelle – La La Land
- Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
- Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
- Garth Davis – Lion
Also lurking here are some heavy hitters that could shake things up past the Top-2: Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge; Martin Scorsese, Silence; Denzel Washington, Fences; Clint Eastwood, Sully.
Best Supporting Actress
I think this category is about as close to being on lockdown as any in the field. Anything outside of these five would be considered a surprise.
- Viola Davis – Fences
- Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
- Nicole Kidman – Lion
- Naomie Harris – Moonlight
- Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson winning the Golden Globe was a surprise, and likely lands him in the Top-5. There’s buzz for Ben Foster in Hell or High Water, but I don’t think two from one film get in at the expense of the Globe winner
- Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
- Dev Patel – Lion
- Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Animated Feature
In my mind, this is hands-down the most stacked category. With only 5 spots available, a number of deserving films will be “snubbed.”
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Zootopia
- Moana
- Finding Dory
- The Red Turtle
Others: My Life as a Zucchini (although I expect this to land in Best Foreign Language); Sausage Party; Miss Hokusai; Long Way North.
The 2017 Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 27,
Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.