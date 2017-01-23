Police reports from Columbia Heights from Jan. 4-11

• Columbia Heights •



Theft, burglary

• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 5 on the 4600 block of Fourth Street Northeast.

• Theft was reported Jan. 6 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• An international phone scam was reported Jan. 6 on the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue Northeast.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 7 on the 900 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.

• Theft of a purse was reported Jan. 8 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving while under the influence Jan. 7 on the 3900 block of Tyler Street Northeast.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism of a storage building was reported Jan. 11 on the 3900 block of Huset Parkway Northeast.

• A washer and dryer were reported vandalized Jan. 11 on the 4200 block of Third Street Northeast.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers