Police reports from Columbia Heights from Jan. 4-11

• Columbia Heights •
Theft, burglary
• A residential burglary was reported Jan. 5 on the 4600 block of Fourth Street Northeast.
• Theft was reported Jan. 6 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
• An international phone scam was reported Jan. 6 on the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue Northeast.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 7 on the 900 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in Hilltop.
• Theft of a purse was reported Jan. 8 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
Driving under the influence
• A male driver was arrested for driving while under the influence Jan. 7 on the 3900 block of Tyler Street Northeast.
Criminal property damage
• Vandalism of a storage building was reported Jan. 11 on the 3900 block of Huset Parkway Northeast.
• A washer and dryer were reported vandalized Jan. 11 on the 4200 block of Third Street Northeast.
— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers