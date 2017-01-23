The Lowry Nature Center is hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training session beginning on Tuesday, March 7. Volunteers will complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors, studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with a completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems which includes ‘Big Woods, Big Rivers’, ‘Prairies and Potholes’, and ‘Northwoods, Great Lakes’.



This class will cover the natural and cultural history of the ‘Big Woods, Big Rivers’ region. Participants will learn about the deciduous forest ecosystem and about the variety of plant and animal communities.



The classes will be held Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. from March 7 through April 11 with two full-day Saturday field trips in metro locations and an overnight weekend immersion in a cabin at the Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement of Baker Park.



Attendance at all sessions is required. Scholarships are available.



The course costs $395, which includes lodging and meals for the immersion weekend.



For more information or to register, visit www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org or contact Cristina Palmisano at 763-694-7654 or [email protected]