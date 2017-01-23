Area school donates blankets to cancer patients in Fridley

Cancer patients at the Minnesota Oncology clinic in Fridley will have something special to keep them warm during the winter months.

Fourth grade students at McKinley Elementary School in Ham Lake donated 104 fleece tie blankets to patients receiving care at the Fridley clinic.

“We are really excited about this,” said Minnesota Oncology clinic practice administrator Alexia Hanson. “This is such an enormous gestures especially coming from young kids. It is really humbling and awesome and all the patients think it is so wonderful.”

The class of 143 students made the blankets during a Crafts Day before departing for winter break.

“My mother-in-law passed away from cancer and when she was doing chemotherapy she got a blanket and loved it,” said McKinley Elementary School teacher Jeanne Baker. “She brought it to every chemo session so we thought it would be a good idea to make blankets for our Craft Day.”

Several students in the fourth grade class at McKinley have also been affected by the disease.

“I have a few students who have lost someone to cancer or know someone who has cancer,” said Baker. “Once we raised the money everyone got pretty excited.”

Minnesota Oncology staff picked up the blankets from McKinley Elementary School on Jan. 19 and personally thanked the students for their warm donation.

“This is the first time we have done this but I think it turned out great and the kids really loved it,” said Baker. “I’m hoping we can do it again next year.”

