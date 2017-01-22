Fridley blood drive

The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 27, from 1-6 p.m. at Fridley United Methodist Church, 680 Mississippi. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. One donation can help up to three patients and blood donation usually takes less than an hour. The Red Cross also offers Rapid Pass, which allows donors to complete the health questionnaire online the day of the drive to cut down time at the event. Donors can then show the Rapid Pass confirmation on thier smart phone or print the Rapid Pass verification and bring it to the drive. Call 1-800-Red-Cross with questions regarding donation or to schedule a donation. Information: redcrossblood.org.