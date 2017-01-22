Fridley appliance rebates

Appliance rebates are up to $450 for Fridley residents and businesses.

As sponsored by the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment, the Metropolitan Council has implemented a water efficiency grant program available until June 30, 2017. The goal of the program is to support changes that reduce water use. This helps ensure the reliability and protection of Fridley’s drinking water supply.

Fridley residents and business owners have the opportunity to save money when upgrading toilets, washing machines and irrigation systems. Replace your old or leaky toilet for a $100 rebate. A new Energy Star washing machine qualifies for a $150 rebate. Getting an irrigation audit by a certified professional and replacing broken or inefficient sprinkler heads qualifies for up to a $200 rebate. Rebates are also available for purchases made as long ago as Sept. 30, 2015.

Additional information and applications are available at FridleyMN.gov/watergrant. Fridley residents and property owners can also contact the City at (763) 572-3554.