Action taken to potentially redevelop former ‘Root’ property

As a longtime source of blight in Columbia Heights, city staff has taken steps to gain funds to clean up the former “Root” property. The council officially approved the submission of a Community Development Block Grant application at its Jan. 9 meeting.

The “Root” property, located at 3930 University Ave, was given its name because it was previously occupied by Root Equipment Supply Company, a business that specialized in electrical supplies. Root Equipment Supply Company, a business that specialized in electrical supplies, operated on the property from 1977 until the building was abandoned in 2006. Now known as the former “Root” property, it has become a source of blight in Columbia Heights. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights city staff)

Since the property was abandoned in 2006, there have been concerns of hazardous materials and contamination on the site. Electrical supply companies typically use equipment that contain hazardous chemicals, such as Polychorinated Biphenyls, mercury, and oils, and security guidelines were more lax at the time of operation.

According to a city report, the property was also used as an unauthorized junkyard between 2007 and 2009. The report states that the property revealed electrical equipment, mercury switches, and broken light bulbs throughout the property.

In October 2007, Columbia Heights initiated an abatement of the property to remove most of the immediate hazards. A few days after the removal began, an emergency mercury spill occurred, resulting in approximately three pounds of visible elemental mercury to be recovered in the main building. Mercury droplets and contaminated debris were collected and stored in waste holding drums, which were secured and stored in one of the buildings on the property.

In March 2010, a fire burnt down the main building on the property due to an undetermined cause, according to city records.

Then, in April 2010, the city worked with an environmental consultant to cleanup and remove four 55 gallon drums that were leaking on the site. The building was then demolished later that year.

In 2011, the property became tax-forfeited land, and reverted back to the state because the previous property owner failed to pay ad valorem taxes.

Economic Development Manager Keith Dahl said that since the state has owned the property, it has been in limbo.

“Nothing has gone on with the property, and it continues to deteriorate,” Dahl said. “The city wants to see some type of development happen, whether it’s now or in the future, but the city feels that it’s time now to at least remediate the soil, ground water, and buildings, to provide for future redevelopment.”

He said this property hasn’t seen any redevelopment because the area is considered a brownfield. Brownfields are abandoned, idled, or under used industrial and commercial properties where redevelopment is complicated by suspected environmental contamination. Since the property was abandoned in 2006, there have been concerns of hazardous materials and contamination on the site, deeming the former “Root” property as a brown field. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights city staff)

“All brownfields should be entered into the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Voluntary Investigation and Cleanup,” Dahl said. This program investigates and cleans up brownfield sites, which would encourage safe and successful development.

Since the current state of the property is likely to be contaminated, there is high gap financing and is not of interest to developers. To redevelop a brownfield, the developer would accumulate a number of additional costs for environmental consulting, remediation, and more.

“That’s why the city is really trying to lower the gap financing to entice redevelopment in this area,” Dahl said.

To enter a property into an MPCA program, the city must be the property owner.

“Once the CDBG funds become available, we can try and acquire it and do it ourselves through the use of grants,” Dahl said.

Each year, Anoka County releases CDBG funds to finance redevelopment projects that would otherwise not occur.

The “Root” property is worth an estimated $163,200, which is the amount the city has requested through the grant. The grant would cover the first phase of the project: land acquisition. Phase two and three are investigation into contamination and remediation respectively.

Dahl said, “Once the city acquires it, the city intends to apply for more grants so that its not just the city’s money going into this property. It’s also leverage money from the state and the federal government.”

Each year, cities submit proposals for CDBG funding to Anoka County for redevelopment. Dahl said the county divides grant funds among cities, depending on how many proposals they receive. The main building on the former “Root” property burnt down in 2010. The foundation still remains on the property, as well as three boarded-up accessory structures. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights city staff)

Last year, Columbia Heights received $270,000 in funding through CDBG for the Circle Terrace Park.

Dahl said the city will likely receive all or most of the requested funding, since this project is a high priority to both Columbia Heights and Anoka County.

Other business

The council approved a preliminary plat for the development of Planet Fitness on 51st Court NE, located behind La Casita and White Castle. The approved plan combines the three vacant lots of the property and removes the plat lines. This is a necessary step for a developer to construct a building on separate lots in accordance with state building codes. Current plans consist of the fitness building to be located on the south end of the lot, with parking on the north end.

The applicant is also interested in purchasing an additional L-shaped parcel attached to the north end of the property. This would allow for more parking stalls, as well as an additional access point that would ease the traffic coming in and out of the area.

The council approved a zoning amendment for the old public library property, changing the zoning designation from ‘public and open space’ to ‘central business.’

An interested applicant requested this change after proposing to turn the former library into an adult day care and community center. Although, this form of commercial use does not meet specific development standards in the city’s zoning code.

To be granted approval, the applicant must submit an appeal to the Planning and Zoning Commission Board of Appeals.

City Planner Elizabeth Holmbeck said that even though this specific plan isn’t a guaranteed development, it is still in the city’s best interest to rezone the property to ‘central business.’

“Right now, the library can only be used for a public use, such as a government building or a nonprofit,” Holmbeck said at the meeting. “Allowing the property to be rezoned provides opportunities for a variety of commercial uses to operate on the parcel in the future.”

