Fridley Police Explorers pasta dinner

Join the Fridley Police Explorers for a pasta dinner fundraiser at Marino’s/American Legion, 7365 Central Ave NE, on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 3-7 p.m. 2016 Fridley Police Explorers (Photo provided by the City of Fridley)

The mission of the Fridley Police Explorers program is to introduce young adults to the field of law enforcement and instill core values such as honor, duty, sacrifice and valor. Explorers are taught a variety of skills and trained to handle various scenarios relating to law enforcement. Come support a great program and enjoy a pasta dinner. Proceeds will benefit the program. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door. For more information, call 763-572-3629.