Bus strikes Heights home

A Metro Transit bus crashed into a residence in Columbia Heights Friday night after crashing into an incoming vehicle. The accident resulted in an active gas leak as the home’s gas meter was destroyed by the collision.

The Metro Transit bus struck the southwest corner of the home causing significant damage. (Photo from Columbia Heights Fire Department)

The Metro Transit Anoka Traveler bus, operated by First Transit, was involved in a collision around 5 p.m. Friday with an incoming vehicle, subsequently crashing into a home on the 4000 block of Arthur Street.

According to a press release from the Columbia Heights Fire Department, the crash destroyed the home’s gas meter and was actively leaking upon the arrival of the fire department. The fire department shut off the home’s gas line main and contacted CenterPoint Energy to ensure safety of nearby residents.

The fire department, CenterPoint, Twin Cities Towing, and Columbia Heights Public Works worked in a coordinated effort to remove the bus from the home. The bus was extricated from the home without incident.

According to the release, the lone resident of the home was in the area where the bus struck, throwing him from the home. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation of potential injuries; his current condition is unknown.

The bus had three passengers at the time of the crash, including the driver. One passenger of the bus was transported to the hospital for evaluation and the other two escaped injury.

The vehicle involved in the accident sustained substantial damage to its front end, but the passengers were unharmed.

“Everything worked in our favor on this incident. This incident could have easily resulted in loss of life, multiple severe injuries, and a fire involving the bus inside of a home,” Fire Chief Gary Gorman said in a statement.

