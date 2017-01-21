Alexandra House seeks volunteers

Since 1977, Alexandra House has provided comfort, shelter, and hope to families across the Twin Cities Metro. But this critical work would not be possible without the help of nearly a hundred volunteers who are deeply committed to ending domestic, sexual, and dating violence as well as abuse in later life in their communities.

For those interested in working directly with clients as advocates or childcare providers, Alexandra House is holding a 50 hour training program that prepares individuals for the challenges of direct service volunteering. The training sessions runs from Feb. 16 to March 14. This training presents the unique opportunity for community members to learn critical skills when working with survivors of domestic, sexual, and dating violence and abuse in later life.



Those interested in volunteering, contact Jess Cheney, Community Education Coordinator, at 763-795-5452 or [email protected]

There are other opportunities available. To learn more, visit https://www.alexandrahouse.org/get-involved/volunteerintern.