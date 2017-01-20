Union Depot going to the dogs

All dogs welcome to popular dog event Doggie Depot in downtown Saint Paul

Winter has hit its peak in Minnesota, and the freezing cold temperatures have been holding many dogs hostage in their human’s homes. To help with the winter blues, Union Depot is hosting a dog event for pooches to socialize and have a day of fun at Doggie Depot. The event will host an array of activities that are all things dog, from a fashion show, crowning of a canine king and queen, and “Doga” – dog yoga. Dogs of all shapes and sizes will have the chance to socialize and play at Doggie Depot, a popular event for pet owners held at the Union Depot. (Photos courtesy of KME Photography)

“This time of year, dog parks are not as crowded,” Public communications manager Deborah Carter McCoy said. “This event is just a great opportunity for people who love dogs to meet other dog owners.”

The idea stemmed off of a successful Halloween dog event that took place several years ago at the Union Depot. From all the excitement between dogs and their owners, Union Depot designed Doggie Depot as part of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.

Once again, Doggie Depot is holding a Saint Paul Winter Carnival Canine Royalty contest. Two dogs will be crowned Canine-King Boreas and Canine-Queen of Snows through an online voting contest with radio partner My Talk 107.1. Assistant Marketing Manager Chris Burrell said that voting is underway through Jan. 31, and the winners will be crowned at Doggie Depot. The king and queen will each receive $250 and $250 to a pet charity of their owner’s choice. Burrell said last year’s royalty contest received more than 590 submissions, and over a half a million votes were placed.

Union Depot hosts weekly yoga classes by Studio 925, and Doggie Depot will be giving yoga a new twist. Owners and their pets will go “downward dog” during “Doga.”

“We thought it would be a cool idea to incorporate our Saturday morning class with Doggie Depot,” Burrell said. Burrell said that the regular 9 a.m. Saturday class will still be taking place, followed by “Doga” at 11 a.m. The cost of the class is $10, with 100 percent of the proceeds to be donated to the two winning pet charities from the coronation contest.

Dog owners can browse a variety of pet vendors, participate in dog-friendly events, and meet other pooches at Doggie Depot. (Photos courtesy of KME Photography)

Another popular aspect of the event includes the photo opportunity for dog owners and their canines. McCoy said that a professional photographer will be snapping photos all day, which can later be found on the Union Depot’s Facebook page.

For those dog lovers who have yet to find their furry friend, Doggie Depot will be hosting more than 15 pet rescue organization with dogs available for adoption.

Whether its a fancy show dog, rescue mutt, or yippy puppy, dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome at Doggie Depot.

“We really had some stand-out dogs last year. Dogs that have been rewarded several hero medals, dogs that are almost bigger than their owners, there was even a cat on a leash who did just fine,” McCoy said. “I think that for attendees, we put a lot of things out there that can be expected, but we can guarantee that they will find something very unexpected.”

Doggie Depot is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Waiting Room at Union Depot. Details can be found at UnionDepot.org/doggiedepot or Facebook.com/uniondepot. To vote for canine royalty, visit www.mytalk1071.com/doggie-depot.

