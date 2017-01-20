School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING DECEMBER 6, 2016

Chair Larkin called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Clerk Landwehr called roll.

Members present: Mr. Landwehr, Mr. Larkin, Ms. Palmer, Ms. Severson, Ms. Asamarai and Superintendent Kelly

Members absent: Ms. Lewis

AGENDA APPROVAL/ADJUSTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, CORRESPONDENCE

A. Approval of Agenda motion by Asamarai, seconded by Severson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

B. Announcement

C. Correspondence None

COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD None

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Palmer, seconded by Severson, to approve the action required for implementation of the items on the consent agenda. Approve minutes of the November 15 and 22 School Board Meetings and November 15 Work Session and personnel report of December 6, 2016. Mr. Landwehr asked that the Personnel Report be set aside for separate consideration. Motion Carried. Motion by Landwehr, seconded by Palmer, to approve the personnel report of December 6, 2016. Member Landwehr abstained. Motion carried.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF CONTRIBUTIONS RESOLUTION: Motioned by Landwehr seconded by Severson: Whereas: Minnesota Statute 123B.02 permits school boards to …receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, and for the benefit of pupils thereof.

Therefore: Be it resolved by the School Board of Columbia Heights Public Schools, Independent School District No. 13 that the School Board accepts with appreciation the contributions, detailed in the background, in the amount of $12,590.00. DETAILED BACKGROUND: MONETARY: A donation of $250.00 was made to Highland Elementary by Columbia Heights Lions Club for hats and mittens for student needs. A donation of $1,000.00 was made to Columbia Heights High School by Kraus Anderson Construction Company for Study Seminar. A donation of $200.00 was made to Columbia Heights High School by Northeast Bank for Study Seminar.

VALUE IN KIND: Donation of food to Columbia Academy by Gregg Gatta for family in need. Estimated value of $50.00. Donation of food to Columbia Academy by Keira Gatta for family in need. Estimated value of $90.00. Donation of books for each student to Valley View Elementary by Read Indeed. Estimated value of $11,000.00.

Total fiscal year 2016-2017 monetary contributions to date: $21,760.35. Roll call vote: Asamarai-Aye, Severson-Aye, Larkin-Aye, Palmer-Aye, Landwehr-Aye. Motion carried and resolution adopted.

INFORMATION ITEMS: Reports from Members of the Board; Superintendent Report; Tenured Teacher Recognition; Building Vision Card North Park Elementary; Strategic Direction A and B.

TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING: Dir. Holmgren presented information for the Truth in Taxation Hearing on the levy. The increase will be about 3.3% pay 2017.

PAY 2017 LEVY: Motion by Palmer, seconded by Landwehr, to certify the 2016, payable 2017 school levy. Motion carried.

NEW/SUSPENDED/DELETED COURSES: Motion by Palmer, seconded by Asamarai, to approve New/Suspended/Deleted Courses as presented. Motion carried.

POLICE LIAISON CONTRACT APPROVAL: Motion by Severson, seconded by Landwehr, to approve the School Liaison Officer agreement for services from January 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2017. Motion carried.

APPROVAL OF SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING PROCEDURES: Motion by Palmer, seconded by Asamarai, to approve process for electing a school board chairperson based upon Roberts Rules of Order Newly Revised 10th Edition, as prepared by Karen Kepple, November 29, 2011 and First Monday in January as prepared by Minnesota School Board Association as procedures for the Organizational Meeting. Motion carried.

BOARD TOPICS

ADJOURNMENT

Having completed all of the items on the regular agenda, at 9:00 p.m. Chair Larkin adjourned the meeting.

Date minutes approved Naty Severson, Clerk, Board of Education

Independent School District 13

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

January 20, 2017

643109