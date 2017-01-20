Police reports from Columbia Heights from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Theft of tires was reported on Dec. 29 on the 5200 block of Central Ave. NE.

• A burglary of an unoccupied apartment was reported on Dec. 29 on the 4600 block of Central Ave. NE in Hilltop.

• Theft of a mobile phone was reported on Dec. 29 on the 4400 block of University Ave. NE.

• Theft of a mobile phone was reported on Dec. 29 on the 4900 block of University Ave. NE.

• Credit card fraud was reported on Dec. 30 on the 4900 block of Monroe St. NE.

• A burglary of an unoccupied home was reported on Dec. 30 on the 4200 block of Madison St. NE.

• Theft of a wallet was reported on Dec. 30 on the 3900 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 31 on the 4900 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 31 on the 900 block of 45th Ave. NE in Hilltop.

• Hair extensions were reported stolen on Dec. 31 on the 5100 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Theft of prescription drugs was reported on Jan. 1 on the 4500 block of 4th St. NE.

• License plate theft was reported on Jan. 2 on the 900 block of 40th Ave. NE.

• Package theft was reported on Jan. 3 on the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Money was reported stolen from a purse on Jan. 3 on the 4700 block of Central Ave. NE in Hilltop.

• Theft of license plate tabs was reported on Jan. 3 on the 3900 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Shoplifting was reported on Jan. 4 on the 4800 block of Central Ave. NE. in Hilltop.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for DWI on Dec. 30 on the intersection of 53rd Ave. NE and 7th St. NE.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI on Jan. 1 on the 3700 block of Central Ave. NE.

Criminal property damage

• Damage to windows of a business was reported on Jan. 3 on the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers