Order To Show Cause – ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

DISTRICT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 62-CV-16-5867

In the Matter of the Petition of

Mao Thi Nguyen

In Relation to Certificate of Title No. 608942 issued for land in the County of Ramsey and State of Minnesota legally described as:

Lot 27, Block 8, Smiths Subdivision of Blocks 2, 6, 7 & 8 of Stinsons Division of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 29, Range 23, Ramsey County, Minnesota.

TO ALL PARTIES WITH AN INTEREST IN THIS REAL ESTATE, PARTICULARLY: Occupants, Mao Thi Nguyen, Ann Elizabeth Henderson, individually, and the unknown heirs of Earnest Henderson, and North American Banking Company

on the 15th day of February, at 2:00 P.M. in Room 170 of the Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, Minnesota, the Court will consider entering the following Order:

The Register of Titles of Ramsey County, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, from Court File No. 62-CV-16-5867, shall show by memorial on Certificate of Title No. 608942 or any succeeding certificate to title, that the Contract for Deed recorded as Doc. No. 2069019 and the Collateral Assignment of Vendor Interest in Contract for Deed recorded as Doc No. 2071691 have been terminated and upon the issuance of future certificates of title for the land therein described, the memorials of Doc. Nos. 2069019 and 2071691 and the memorial of this Order shall be omitted.

If you OBJECT to entry of that Order, you are hereby ORDERED to appear at the hearing at the above time and place and to state your objections and to show cause, if any you have, why that Order should not be entered.

If you DO NOT OBJECT to entry of that Order, you are EXCUSED from appearing at the hearing and the Order will be entered without you.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Order be served: (a) at least 10 days prior to such hearing upon all of the above named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of a Summons in a Civil action; (b) at least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the above named parties not residing in this State by sending a copy of this Order by registered or certified mail, return receipt, to each of such parties at his/her post office address; (c) upon any of the above named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and at least 14 days prior to the hearing by sending a copy of this Order by First Class mail to each of such parties at his/her last known address and at his/her address as stated on the Certificate of Title if his/her address is so stated.

The entry of this Order to Show Cause is recommended.

Dated: January 11, 2017

/s/ Margaret Marrinan

Judge of District Court

/s/ Wayne D. Anderson

Examiner of Titles

/s/ Nathan A. Bissonette

Deputy

Barton C. Gernander, (026779X)

Burns & Hansen, P.A.

8401 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55426

(952) 564-6262

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

January 20, 27, 2017

640253