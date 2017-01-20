Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY

(Legal Notice)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL

ON PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO FRIDLEY CITY CHARTER

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing of the Fridley City Council at the Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue NE, Fridley, Minnesota, on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 pm for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on the following amendment to the City Charter:

ORDINANCE NO. ____

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING FRIDLEY CITY CHARTER

CHAPTER 2. CITY COUNCIL ORGANIZATION

WHEREAS, the City Council of the city of Fridley hereby finds, after review, examination and recommendation by the Fridley Charter Commission and staff, that the Fridley City Charter be hereby amended as follows:

FRIDLEY CITY CHARTER

CHAPTER 2. CITY COUNCIL ORGANIZATION

SECTION 1: That Section 2.02 of the City Charter be amended as follows:

Section 2.02. ELECTIVE OFFICERS.

1. The Council shall be composed of a Mayor and four (4) Councilmembers who shall be eligible voters as defined by Section 1.04.1 of this Charter. (Ref. Ord. 1252)

2. The Mayor shall be elected at large in each United States presidential election year to a term of four (4) years. (Ref. Ord. 1034.

3. One (1) Councilmember shall be elected at large in each United States presidential election year to a term of four (4) years. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

4. Three (3) Councilmembers shall be elected in each Minnesota gubernatorial election year from three (3) separate Wards of the City to terms of four (4) years each. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

5. The first order of business at the first official Council meeting in each January that follows an election year shall be the swearing in of the newly elected members of the Council.

56. The term of Mayor and of each Councilmember shall begin after being sworn in following their election. Their term shall end upon the newly qualified elected official(s) being sworn in. on the first day of January following their election to office and shall end on December 31 of the last year of the term. The incumbent may shall remain in office until a successor has been duly qualified and accepts the office. The first order of business at the first official Council meeting in each January that follows an election year shall be the swearing in of the newly elected members of the Council. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

6 7. The Council shall serve as the canvassing board for city elections. (Ref. Ord. 1252)

SECTION 2: That Section 2.03 of the City Charter be amended as follows:

Section 2.03. THE MAYOR.

1. The Mayor shall be the presiding officer of the Council, except that a mayor pro tem shall be chosen from the remaining Councilmembers to serve at the pleasure of the Council the councilmember at large who shall act as Mayor in case of the Mayors temporary disability or absence from the City. Should neither be available, the mayor pro tem shall be chosen from the remaining Councilmembers to serve at the pleasure of the Council.

2. The Mayor shall vote as a member of the Council. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

3. The Mayor shall exercise all powers and perform all duties conferred and imposed by this Charter, the ordinances of the City and the laws of the State. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

4. The Mayor shall be recognized as the official head of the City for all ceremonial purposes, by the courts for the purpose of serving civil process, and by the Governor for the purposes of martial law. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

5. At the direction of the Council the Mayor shall study the operations of the City government and shall report to the Council any neglect, dereliction of duty, or waste on the part of any officer or department of the City. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

6. In time of public danger or emergency the Mayor may take command of the police, maintain order and enforce the law. Council consent shall be obtained when practicable. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

SECTION 3: That Section 2.04 of the Fridley City Charter be hereby amended as follows:

Section 2.04. THE COUNCILMEMBER AT LARGE

1. The Councilmember at Large shall serve as the mayor pro tem in the temporary absence of the Mayor.

2. If the Mayors term shall be declared vacant, the Councilmember at Large shall serve as the Mayor as required in Section 2.07.3.

Section 2.0405. WARD COUNCILMEMBERS.

1. The City is divided into three (3) separate election Wards designated as Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

2. A Ward Councilmember must be a resident of such ward. If the Ward Councilmember ceases to be a resident of the ward, then that office shall be declared vacant. However, a change in ward boundaries during the term of office shall not disqualify the Councilmember from completing the term. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

3. The boundaries of the three (3) wards shall be redetermined redistricted from time to time by ordinances duly adopted by the Council, and based on the findings of the Council that the wards so redetermined redistricted are such that the population of any ward shall not deviate by more than three percent (3%) from the average of the three (3) wards. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

4. After each decennial census of the United States, the Council shall redetermine redistrict ward boundaries when appropriate. This redetermination redistricting of ward boundaries shall be accomplished within the deadlines established by Minnesota law. If no deadlines are established by law, then redistricting must be completed no less than one hundred (100) days prior to the legally determined date of the municipal primary of the year ending in the digit two (2). If further redistricting is necessary, as determined by the Council, the adoption of the new boundaries shall be prohibited during the time period from ninety (90) days before a primary election up to and including the day of the general election in the same year. Any prohibitions stated in the Minnesota state statutes pertaining to the adoption of the new boundaries shall also apply. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

SECTION 5. That Section 2.05 of the City Charter be amended as follows:

Section 2.0506. DISQUALIFICATION FOR APPOINTIVE OFFICE.

No incumbent member of the Council shall be appointed acting or permanent City Manager, nor shall any member hold any other paid municipal office or employment under the City; and no former member shall be appointed to any paid office or employment under the City until one (1) year after leaving office. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

SECTION 6. That Section 2.06 of the City Charter be amended as follows:

Section 2.06 07. VACANCIES IN THE COUNCIL.

1. A vacancy in the council shall be deemed to exist:

in case of the failure of any elected person elected thereto to qualify on or before the date of the second regular meeting of the new council;

by reason of the death; resignation or removal from office;

continuous absence from the City for more than three (3) months;

failure to attend any council meetings for three (3) consecutive months;

conviction of a felony of any such person whether before or after their qualification; or

by ceasing to be a resident of the city or the ward from which elected.

In each such case, within thirty (30) days the council shall by resolution declare a vacancy to exist. (Ref. Ord. 1289)

SECTION 7. That Section 2.07 of the City Charter be amended as follows:

Section 2.0708. SALARIES AND EXPENSES.

1. The Mayor and each Councilmember shall receive reasonable remuneration or salary, the annual amount and payment of which shall be prescribed by ordinance duly adopted on or before November 1st of the year preceding payment of the same. When authorized by the Council, its members shall be remunerated for their reasonable expenses incurred in connection with the Citys business.

2. The City Manager and all subordinate officers and employees of the City shall receive such reasonable compensation as may be fixed by the Council. (Ref. Ord. 1034)

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FRIDLEY THIS __ DAY OF _____, 2017.

Scott J. Lund, Mayor

ATTEST: Debra A. Skogen

City Clerk

