Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

PLANNING AND

ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Columbia Heights will conduct a public hearing in the City Council Chambers of City Hall at 590 – 40th Avenue NE on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The order of business is as follows:

A request for a Preliminary Plat Review and Site Plan Review for the vacant property located at 4707 Central Avenue NE. Section 9.104 (L) (N) of the Zoning Ordinance requires the Planning Commission to hold a public hearing to consider the Preliminary Plat and Site Plan and submit a recommendation to the City Council.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having an interest will be given an opportunity to be heard. For questions, contact Elizabeth Holmbeck, City Planner, at (763) 706-3673.

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

January 20, 2017

642739