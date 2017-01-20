Knights skate to win over Totino-Grace

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Megan Lyke and Marie Meysembourg each scored goals as Irondale won its fifth game of the girls hockey season.

Lyke, a senior forward, netted all the scoring the Knights needed as they won 2-0 over Totino-Grace on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Meysembourg sealed the game late in the third period for the team’s third Northwest Suburban Conference win of the season.

Irondale (5-12-2, 3-5-1) looked to bounce back from a 9-0 loss at Hibbing-Chisholm on Jan. 7. The Knights had been playing better hockey otherwise, going 1-1-1 in their past three games with the only loss coming by two goals against North-Tartan 4-2 on Jan. 3.

Totino-Grace (3-14-1, 1-8-1) also came into the game looking more confident with 1-0 wins over St. Francis on Jan. 5 and Owatonna on Dec. 28. The Eagles had lost their previous two games before the Owatonna win by a goal each. Moreover, the Eagles had a one-goal deficit in a 4-2 loss to Holy Angles on Jan. 7 before an empty netter went in during the final minute.

Irondale’s offensive drought of nearly five periods going back to a 2-2 tie with Grand Rapids-Greenway on Jan. 6 may have favored the Eagles too. But Lyke put an end to that drought in the final two minutes of the opening period against Totino-Grace at the Parade Ice Garden.

Senior forward India Charles assisted on the goal. Charles leads the team in assists with 10 and ranks second for total points at 16 with her six goals.

Totino-Grace doesn’t have any players with 10 or more points as the team averages 0.72 goals per game. Offensive struggles continued for the Eagles against the Knights, the team’s eighth shutout of the season.

The Eagles had their chances though with 31 shots, including 12 in the second period and 11 in the third. Knights senior goalie Hannah Rupp simply stopped all 31 for her second shutout of the season.

Eagles senior goalie Kailee Medved settled in too after facing 17 shots in the opening period. She finished with 41 saves and had a .953 save percentage.

Irondale couldn’t get on the board again despite 43 shots until the final two minutes of the game when junior forward Meysembourg broke through for her third goal of the season.

Eighth grade forward Megan Ellingson and junior forward Emma Beckman assisted on the goal. Ellingson garnered her first assist of the season on that play. Beckman has five assists this winter.

Totino-Grace looked to get back in the win column with Coon Rapids-Spring Lake Park (9-8-1, 6-41) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, which took place after press deadlines.

The Eagles host Anoka (7-8-1, 4-6-1) on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Brooklyn Park Community Center and then host North Metro (5-13, 1-9) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden.

Irondale visited North Metro on Jan. 17 after press deadlines. The Knights host Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper (2-14-3, 0-8-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the National Sports Center. Their last meeting resulted in a 6-6 tie on Dec. 13.