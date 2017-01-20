Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 013

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given by the School Board of Independent School District No. 013 located at Columbia Heights, Minnesota, that it will receive sealed bids for the following:

2017 Columbia Heights Public Schools High School

Dance Studio Rooftop Unit Replacement

February 16, 2017 2:00 PM Local Time

at the District Office, 1440 49th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, Minnesota at which time and place all bids will be opened publicly and read aloud.

The rooftop unit(s) replacement includes construction of all associated mechanical, electrical and general construction work to provide new HVAC systems in Area C building campus. One (1) prime bid will be received.

A cashiers check, certified check or bid bond payable to the Columbia Heights Public Schools – ISD 013 in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a satisfactory Performance Bond.

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope at the place and time indicated above. They shall be plainly marked as follows:

Bid for 2017 Columbia Heights Public Schools High School Dance Studio Rooftop Unit Replacement

and shall be addressed to: Board of Education, Columbia Heights Public Schools,

1440 49th Ave NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Copies of the Drawings, Specifications and other Contract Documents are on file at the following offices:

Minneapolis Builders Exchange St Paul Builders Exchange McGraw Hill c/o Thomas Reproductions

1123 Glenwood Avenue 445 Farrington Street 801 Second Avenue North

Minneapolis, MN 55405 St Paul, MN 55103 Minneapolis, MN 55405-1603

Reed Construction Data Hallberg Engineering, Inc.

30 Technology Parkway S, Suite500 1750 Commerce Court

Norcross, GA 30092 White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Documents may be obtained on or after Friday, January 13, 2017 at ARC Document Solutions 4730 Park Glen Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, PH: (952) 697-8800. Please telephone all requests for documents prior to arranging pickup. The deposit for obtaining the documents will be $50.00. The amount of deposit for one set of documents will be refunded to each bidder who submits a bona fide bid and returns the complete documents in an unmarked condition within ten days after opening of bids. Contractors who do not submit bids will receive a refund of one half of their deposit for documents that are returned within ten days after receipt of bids.

The District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of such bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities in bidding. No bids shall be withdrawn subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of Columbia Heights Public Schools for a period of thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of closing bids.

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

January 20, 27, 2017

643819

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/01/643819-1.pdf