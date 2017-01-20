Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Mounds View, at the Mounds View City Hall, located at 2401 Mounds View Blvd., until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21,2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud in the council chambers, for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the following project:

Mounds View Public Works Facility

This is a single lump sum bid contract and includes a number of project components: a phased construction of a new central public works facility, a salt storage structure, fuel island and site improvements. The building is a construction of precast concrete walls, steel roof structure, structural steel frame, structural precast concrete, steel stud construction and exterior and interior finishes. The work also includes all HVAC, plumbing, fire protection and electrical installations.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting for the Project (for General Contractors) will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25th, at the Mounds View Public Works building, 2466 Bronson Drive, Mounds View, MN. Failure to attend this meeting will disallow a bid from any general contractor not in attendance. Attendance at the conference will be recorded.

Documents for the project may be obtained from the office of Oertel Architects in digital form for a non-refundable cost of $20.00, which includes delivery by United States Postal Service, or the contractor may pick up the disk at the office of the architect for a cost of $10.00. Contractors should allow 3 or more business days for delivery. No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications. Hard copy sets are also available from Gill Reprographics, contact at 763-544-1818 for pricing information.

Sets of documents are available for review at:

1. The office of the Architect.

2. Minnesota Builders Exchange (MBEX)

3. Dodge Data Analytics

4. CMD Construction Market Data

5. Blue Book

6. City of Mounds View Website: http://www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us

Bids shall be submitted on copies of forms bound within the contract documents. One certified copy of the bid form shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, labeled with the project name as listed above and addressed to the City of Mounds View. The bid shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check or bid bond in the amount of five percent of the total bid price, made payable to the City of Mounds View, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed contract within the time specified and at the price bid.

The Mounds View City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to determine whether a bid is responsive or non-responsive. The City further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

Brian Erickson, Public Works Director

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

January 20, 27, February 3, 10, 2017

643869

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/01/643869-1.pdf