Police reports from New Brighton Dec. 18-31

• New Brighton •

Theft, burglary

• A 2010 Honda Civic was reported stolen Dec. 18 on the 800 block of W County Road D.

• A street sign was reported damaged Dec. 20 on the 900 Block of W County Road D.

• Two backpacks were reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 24 on the 2200 block of Palmer Drive. Entry was forced.

• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 24 on the 1300 block of 7th Street NW.

• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 26 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A drivers license and two credit cards were reported stolen from a locker Dec. 26 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A jacket was reported stolen from a locker Dec. 26 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• Mail was reported stolen Dec. 27 on the 2800 block of Lane Diane Court.

• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 28 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A backpack containing money and a gun was reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 29 on the 400 block of 10th Street NW.

• A burglary was reported Dec. 29 on the 800 block of W County Road D.

• Credit cards were reported stolen from a locker Dec. 30 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A burglary was reported Dec. 31 on the 2000 block of Mississippi Circle.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 18 on W County Road D and Highway 88.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 25 on 8th Street NW and Highway 8 NW.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 25 on the 500 block of Old Highway 8 SW.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 27 on Long Lake Road and Interstate 694.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 27 on Mississippi Street and Stinson Boulevard.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 28 on Silver Lake Road and Interstate 694.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 30 on Silver Lake Road and Silver Lane.

Criminal property damage

• Criminal property damage was reported Dec. 24 on the 2200 block of Silver Lane.

• A hit and run was reported Dec. 25 on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive.

• Vehicle windows were reported damaged Dec. 29 on the 400 block of 10th Street NW.

• A hit and run was reported Dec. 31 on the 1200 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A door was reported damaged Dec. 31 on the 2200 block of Mississippi Street.

