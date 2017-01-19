Ice skate with New Brighton Council Member Strub

New Brighton City Council Member Brian Strub has announced his annual “2017 ice skate with your city council member” public meetings. Any resident or citizen looking to share ideas, comments or suggestions for the City of New Brighton can join Councilmember Strub Friday, Jan. 20, from 7-8 p.m. at the Hansen Park ice rinks, Monday, Jan. 30, from 6-7 at the Freedom Park ice rink and Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-7 p.m. at the Sunny Square Park ice rink. Residents are invited to bring ideas, ice skates, pucks, sticks or the entire family. Strub’s “skate with your city council member” started in 2014. Weather related cancellations, if necessary, are posted on Strub’s Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/Strub4NewBrighton. These public meetings are an opportunity to share suggestions for improving the city and a chance to explore recreational opportunities across the City of New Brighton. Interested citizens not able to participate can share their ideas and suggestions anytime via email [email protected]