Columbia Heights, Fridley set for hoops clashes Friday

Neighboring suburb schools separated by 5 miles will battle again in basketball Friday.

Fridley (7-5) will visit Columbia Heights (4-6, 0-1) in girls hoops at 6 p.m. while the boys teams will compete 6 p.m. too down the road on Highway 65 at Fridley.

For the Fridley girls team, it will tip-off the Tri-Metro Conference West Division season against their neighboring rival. The Hylanders and Tigers exchanged blowouts last winter as the two teams finished in a tie for the conference division standings. An even rivalry has been the trend of late.

“We have split with Heights the last couple of years,” Fridley girls hoops coach Erik Redepenning said. “Last year, we beat them by 20 at their place, and they did the same to us.”

Fridley needs a boost after three straight losses. It started with a 45-39 loss at Blake (7-6, 1-0) on Jan. 5 when the Tigers went cold for 18 points in the second half.

The Tigers then ran into a strong St. Croix Lutheran team (10-3, 1-0) and couldn’t recover from a 19-point first half in a 61-48 loss Jan. 10. St. Agnes (7-5) made it three losses in a row as the Tigers fell 59-50 on Jan. 13.

“We have had several key injuries lately, but if we are at full strength, it should be a very competitive game,” Redepenning said of facing the Hylanders.

For instance, Fridley didn’t have Patience Williams against St. Agnes. Williams, a ninth-grade forward, ranks second on the team with scoring at 11.2 points per game. She also leads in rebounds with 10.8 per game, a big need against the Hylanders.

Redepenning noted that Columbia Heights posts, particularly senior forward Pashia Scott, could give the Tigers trouble. Scott averages 17.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Fellow senior forward Emily Sheets posts 15.4 points and 14.9 rebounds per game.

“My biggest concern is that we keep them off the boards,” Redepenning said.

Columbia Height’s biggest concern may be to rebound from a 2-6 stretch since starting the season 2-0. The Hylanders lost 75-62 to DeLaSalle (5-6, 1-0) Jan. 13. Scott and Sheets combined for 41 points, but the Hylanders could not overcome a 43-22 halftime deficit.

Both Fridley and Columbia Heights had contests Tuesday, Jan. 17 prior to their Friday showdown. Those games took place after press deadlines.

Tigers, Hylanders in search of first division win

Both Fridley and Columbia Heights are having winning boys basketball seasons.

But the two rivals also need a Tri-Metro Conference West Division win Friday to keep pace with a stacked division. The west looks loaded with No. 1 Class AAA DeLaSalle (8-1, 4-0) and Brooklyn Center (7-4, 1-0).

Columbia Heights (7-5, 0-2) found that out in losses to the Islanders and Centaurs last week. Deaundra Roberson and Wendell Matthews scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, for the Hylanders against the Centaurs on Jan. 10, but the Hylanders couldn’t find enough firepower elsewhere on the team. The Centaurs prevailed 64-58.

DeLaSalle started strong against Columbia Heights, building a 38-23 first-half lead. Despite four Hylanders in double figures, they couldn’t chip away enough in a 71-55 loss Jan. 13.

Fridley (9-5) has won four of its past five games, including two consecutive games. The Tigers beat St. Agnes (6-6) in a 61-50 victory Jan. 13, with Tirik Reeves leading the way for a team-high 15 points. Reeves then posted 28 points for the Tigers in a 77-65 win over Hermantown (6-9) on Monday in Duluth for the Martin Luther King Jr. showcase.

Both Fridley and Columbia Heights had key conference matchup on Tuesday going into Friday’s game. That matchup sets the stage for another addition to their rivalry on Friday.

“The kids know each other so well,” Fridley coach Jim MacDonald said. “They pressure the entire game (and)we have not played a team yet this year that pressures like that.”