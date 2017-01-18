Police reports from Mounds View Dec. 29-Jan. 3

• Mounds View •

Theft, burglary

• Beer was reported stolen from a local business on Dec. 29 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 30 on the 2200 block of County Road I.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported on Jan. 1 on the 7100 block of Silver Lake Road.

• Theft was reported on Jan. 1 on the 5400 block of Jackson Drive.

• Storage lockers were reported broken into on Jan. 2 on the 7600 block of Woodlawn Drive.

• Mail theft was reported on Jan. 3 on the 2400 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported on Jan. 3 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• A gas drive off was reporte on Jan. 4 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested on Dec. 30 on the intersection of Silver Lake Road and County Road I.

Criminal property damage

• Storage lockers were reported to be damaged on Jan. 3 on the 7600 block of Edgewood Drive.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers