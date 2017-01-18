Knights fall short to St. Francis, Totino-Grace

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

A three-game skid has Irondale looking for a chance to rebound after a tough start to 2017.



The Knights boys basketball team (4-6) fell 45-44 against St. Francis on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for their first game of the new year. Despite 20 points from Sean Sutherlin, the Knights came a point shy of the visiting Saints.



It didn’t go much better in the end a few days later against a tough Totino-Grace squad (8-1). Led by Rocky Kreuser’s 25 points, the Eagles beat the Knights 79-73 on Friday, Jan. 6.

Sutherlin exploded for 40 points, and Sonam Paichang and Aden Price each had nine. Brendan White and Leighton Glodek also provided a spark with six points apiece.



Irondale fell to 0-3 in Northwest Suburban Conference play in the loss to the Eagles. Facing Spring Lake Park (2-7) gave the Knights a chance to get back into the NWSC West Division mix in a Tuesday match up that took place after press deadlines.



Another tough road game awaits Irondale on Friday at 7 p.m. when visiting Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-3). The Knights will have to contend with 6-8 forward Race Thompson who averages 22.1 points per game.

NWSC stars hinder Knights

Irondale girls basketbal team dropped a pair of Northwest Suburban Conferences in the new year due in large part to opposing star players.



Masengo Mutanda of Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-5) troubled the Knights (3-9) with 24 points in a 59-45 victory on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Division II Concordia-St. Paul recruit Sydney Weierke of Totino-Grace scored a game-high 19 points against Irondale on Friday, Jan. 6 as the Knights fell 62-43.



Sophie Findell led Irondale with 16 points, and Sarah Loken added 12.The Knights stuck with the Eagles an trailed 25-23 at halftime before the Eagles (6-6) broke things open in the second half, a 39-18 difference.



Alex Gannaway complemented Weierke’s effort with 12 points scored. Brianna Glynn added 11, and Madison Brunn and Madison Doran each chipped in eight.



Irondale lost for the third time in five games and remained winless in the NWSC West Division. The Knights went after their first conference win on Tuesday when they faced Spring Lake Park (2-8) after press deadlines.



Next, Irondale will visit Mounds View (3-10) in non-conference action on Friday at 6 p.m., a game that counts toward Section 5AAAA standings. The Knights return to conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when they visit Anoka (5-6) at 7 p.m.

