Fridley edges St. Paul Como Park

Tenzin Sopa scored a game-high 23 points as Fridley ended a two-game slide against St. Paul Com Park.



The Tigers boys basketball team beat the Cougars 71-68 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in their first game of the new year. Complementing Sopa’s effort, Tirik Reeves added 17 points for the Tigers. Jerome Cunninghma scored 14, and Evan Nelson chipped in eight.



Fridley had built a 39-30 lead by halftime, but the Cougars battled back in the second half. Cornell Chandler led the Cougars with 21 points. Trey Clark and Brian King-Keller added 14 and 15 points respectively.



Only the second home game this season for the Tigers (7-4), they collect their first win on their home court. The Tigers fell to St. Paul Highland Park 69-65 in their Dec. 9 home opener.

Fridley returned to the road right away though with an 86-54 win at Breck on Thursday, Jan. 5. Next, the Tigers play their third home contest in 12 games as they host St. Croix Lutheran (4-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Crusaders have a four-game losing streak through Saturday, Jan. 7, but the Tigers can’t overlook a program that has succeeded over recent years in the Tri-Metro Conference.



That contest will mark Fridley’s first conference game of the season. DeLaSalle currently leads the Tri-Metro west division with a 2-0 mark. Fridley could catch up in the standings with St. Agnes (5-5) at home on Friday at 7 p.m., but then a big challenge awaits next Tuesday, Jan. 17.



St. Anthony Village has a 10-1 start to the season going, but the Tigers will host the Huskies this time around. The Huskies have won eight-straight.

Fridley girls fall short at Blake

Struggling to score in the second half, Fridley fell at Blake on Thursday, Jan. 5.



The Tigers girls basketball team (7-3) lost 45-39 to the Bears after mustering just 18 second half points. Olivia Hawkins led the Tigers with 13 points, and Eboni Davis had 11. Patience Williams chipped in seven.



Cate Moe led the Bears with 19 points. The Tigers held a 21-18 halftime lead, but the Bears put up 27 in the second half.



Fridley faced a big challenge in the Tri-Metro Conference on Tuesday at St. Croix Lutheran (8-3), which took place after press deadlines. The Tigers host St. Agnes (6-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. in league play.

