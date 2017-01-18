Columbia Heights School Board members sworn in

The Columbia Heights elected school board members were sworn in to the District Board of Education on Jan. 3. Incumbents John Larkin and Naty Severson and newcomer Lorien Mueller received the oath of office from Vice Chair Laura Palmer.

The board also voted on its 2017 officers. Larkin and Palmer were reelected respectively as Chair and Vice Chair. Severson was elected as Clerk and Hala Asamarai as Treasurer.